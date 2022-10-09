Minor boy raped, murdered by uncle in Bannu

BANNU: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a four-year-old boy was allegedly raped and later killed in the Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at Jaman Road in Bannu city where a four-year-old boy was raped and killed by her maternal uncle.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated, said police.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased child has been shifted to a hospital, the police said.

Previously, a girl was allegedly raped by an armed man in a village within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station in Punjab’s Layyah district.

Police said the accused, identified as Shahid barged into the house of the victim and raped her at gunpoint. A case has been registered against the accused.

