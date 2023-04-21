Minor boy shot dead for ‘stealing petrol from motorcycle’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Lines Area, where a minor kid was shot dead by a man for ‘stealing petrol from his motorbike’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that some children were allegedly stealing petrol from a motorcycle of their neighbour namely Sonu. Upon being alerted by the people, Sonu became enraged and opened fire resulting in the death of an 11-year-old child and injuring a young girl.

The perpetrator fled the scene immediately after the incident and is currently on the run. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprit.

Yesterday, Karachi police officials arrested the alleged members of ‘Rickshaw Gang’ involved in stealing and snatchings cars.

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell(AVLC) police claimed to have arrested three members of the Rickshaw Gang with the help of CCTV footage. The AVLC officials said that the gang members used to sell stolen and snatched cars in Nooriabad.

They added that the accused used to take families in the stolen cars to avoid being arrested. The accused had stolen dozens of cars from Federal B Area, Gulberg and Azizabad areas.

The raiding officials also recovered a rickshaw and stolen vehicles from their possession. AVLC officials said that one of the arrested men namely Danish had also been jailed in eight cases.

