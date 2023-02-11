Minor girl allegedly sexually assaulted in Jhelum

JHELUM: A six-and-half-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her neighbour in Dina town in Punjab’s district Jhelum, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to detais, the incident took place within the limits of Dina Police Station, wherein a six-and-half-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour – identified as Furqan.

A case has been registered at Dina police station on the complaint of the victim’s father.

According to First Information Report (FIR), the complainant alleged that Furqan raped his daughter when she went to the neighbour’s house for reciting Quran.

After taking the statement from the victim’s family, the Jhelum Police formed a team to arrest the accused meanwhile further investigation is underway.

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Baldia town area.

The 15-year-old victim was kidnapped outside her grandmother’s house. The accused kidnapper was later identified as Sajid alias Jojo.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Baldia Town police station, the 15-year-old victim said she was abducted by Sajid outside her grandmother’s house and took her to an unknown location.

She added that the culprit with his three friends ‘gang-raped’ her and fled after throwing her in an unconscious condition.

After the medical examination, the police surgeon confirmed the gang rape. Police arrested the accused after recording the statement of the victim girl and started an investigation.

