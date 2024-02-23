Minor girl, man shot dead by robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: In what appears to be a renewed wave of street crimes, a minor girl and a citizen lost their lives during separate robbery incidents in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

A 2-year-old girl, who was later identified as Hoorain, was shot dead in a firing incident that took place near Owais Shaheed Park near Korangi No. 4. Police officials said that two armed men riding two motorcycles intercepted a man at his doorsteps and tried to snatch his motorcycle.

The robbers opened indiscriminate fire when the victim offered resistance. As a result, a two-year-old girl, who was present inside his house, caught in the firing, killing her on the spot. The robbers, however, managed to escape the scene.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a citizen was killed while his brother was critically wounded in a firing incident near Banaras Flyover.

The victim along with his brother were intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as they offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.

The injured victims were shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance. However, one of the brothers succumbed to the bullet wounds.