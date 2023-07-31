Minor housemaid Rizwana’s health deteriorates

LAHORE: The condition of a 14-year-old housemaid, Rizwana, who was subjected to ‘brutal torture’ by a civil judge’s wife in Islamabad, suddenly worsened at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday.

This was stated by Professor Sardar Alfareed, a doctor at Lahore General Hospital.

He stated that the oxygen level of Rizwana suddenly worsened and steps are being made to improve the saturation level of the minor housemaid.

Rizwana underwent physiotherapy today at the hospital, while teams of physiatrists and cardiologists will also inspect her later in the day.

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station on July 25.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.