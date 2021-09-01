Minors aged 12 to 17 with weak immunity can get Covid jabs starting today

ISLAMABAD: The revised guidelines by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to jab those aged 12 to 17 years with weak immunity conditions will be effective starting Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The NCOC said all the minors above 12 years of age will have to furnish their weak immunity reports for immunization against the Covid-19 pandemic. The drive for their vaccination starts today across Pakistan.

The under-18 minors will get Pfizer’s Covid jabs and their registration for the vaccine will be done through B-form, said NCOC.

COVID-19 claims 101 more lives in Pakistan

Pertinent to note that Pakistan has reported 101 more deaths in the last 24 hours until today by COVID-19. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,889.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,559 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,163,688.

Pakistan has conducted 53,637 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,559 persons tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 6.63 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.36%.

The NCOC said 5,690 people are in critical condition.

COVID-19 booster doses to be available in 18 cities across country

Separately, the booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in 18 cities across the country including five in Punjab province, three in Sindh, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one in Balochistan, two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), two in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and federal capital Islamabad.

The booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to those people who are travelling abroad and aged above 12-year-old at the government vaccination centres.