A chemical examination and Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) report in the Mir Raza Ali case in Karachi has revealed evidence suggesting that an attempt was made to conceal the identity of the deceased.

According to the report, the victim was subjected to severe violence, while efforts were made to conceal the victim’s identity.

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The report states that the fingerprints on the victim’s hands were removed. It was also found that clear traces of acid on the victim’s clothes.

The findings suggest that chemicals may have been used in an attempt to disfigure the body or destroy evidence.

The forensic examination further found evidence consistent with gunfire on the victim’s clothing.

A bullet hole was found on the back of the shirt, while a larger hole was also identified on the front, suggesting that the bullet passed through the body.

Investigators say the findings represent an important development in the case. They said the scientific evidence is being used to advance the investigation and identify those responsible.