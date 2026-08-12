MLO removed over Mir Raza's initial autopsy report

KARACHI: Dr. Osama Sheikh of Jinnah Hospital Karachi, who performed the first autopsy of the slain Mir Raza, has been removed from his post, ARY News reported citing sources.

Hospital officials stated that several mistakes emerged in the initial autopsy report of Mir Raza conducted by Dr. Osama Sheikh.

Consequently, he has been directed to appear before the inquiry committee constituted to investigate Mir Raza’s murder.

Dr. Sheikh was performing his duties as a Medico-Legal Officer (MLO).



Earlier, former CTD chief has said that the police should have cordoned off the crime scene in the Mir Raza case.

In ARY News’ talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’ on Wednesday, Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) ex-chief Raja Umar Khatab said that the MLO acted similarly as the police.

“MLO treated the Mir Raza incident as a routine case,” Umar Khatab said. “From the crime scene the issue goes to wrong direction, the police and the MLO share similar level of negligence in case,” former CTD head said.

“Hopefully, the new investigation team will offer an in-depth treatment to the case,” Raja Umar Khatab said.

He said the Mir Raza case was mishandled from the very beginning, from the crime scene.

Police officer said that forensic of the shell could be conducted without founding the pistol.

“We used to require the result of everything within 24 hours, everything takes time,” he said.

He said the police should have a clear position in the case, “crime scene’s cordon off and gathering evidence has been the part of the SOPs”.

“Finding sweat of another person in cloths, has also been key evidence,” police official said.

He highlighted the need to address shortcomings in the probe, “No one could now say that someone is being protected in the case”.

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“When the case highlighted it emerges that it is a murder”, he said. “It was not hard to resolve Mir Raza case if it was treated deeply”, Raja Khatab said.

He maintained that the case will be resolved on the basis of digital evidence.