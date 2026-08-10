KARACHI: Acid traces have reportedly been detected in the stomach and lungs of slain businessman Mir Raza Ali, sources said on Monday, raising questions about whether he may have been forced to ingest the substance.

According to investigative sources, traces of acid were found in Mir Raza’s stomach, while his lungs were also reportedly severely affected by the substance.

Sources further said traces consistent with acid were found on his hands and feet, while his shirt contained traces of acid and what was described as another person’s sweat.

Part of Mir Raza’s shirt around the chest area was also burnt and torn, according to sources. The shirt was sent for forensic examination along with other samples collected during the investigation.

The forensic examination of the shirt is considered one of the key tests in the case because of the marks and damage found on it, sources said.

The newly formed investigation team is expected to examine the pending forensic evidence as part of its ongoing probe into Mir Raza Ali’s death.

Meanwhile, Mir Raza Ali’s father, Mir Hussain, on Monday rejected the Sindh government’s proposal to form a judicial commission, saying the family has confidence in the newly formed investigation team and wants to await the outcome of its probe.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar announced the proposal on Sunday after visiting Mir Raza Ali’s residence along with Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and senior police officials to offer condolences to the family.

Lanjar said the provincial government would write to the chief justice of the Sindh High Court, seeking the formation of a judicial commission on the recommendation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mir Hussain said the family had been informed about the proposed judicial commission but had conveyed to the home minister that it did not accept the proposal at this stage.

Mir Raza Ali’s father rejects Sindh govt’s judicial commission offer

“We have confidence in the new investigation team and believe it will bring the facts to light,” Mir Hussain said.

He specifically praised Amir Farooqi, describing him as an officer of good repute, and expressed hope that the new investigation team would uncover the truth behind his son’s death.

Mir Hussain said he expected the investigation team to present its findings within four to five days. He added that if the family felt it necessary to approach another forum after reviewing the findings, it would make a decision accordingly.