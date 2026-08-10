KARACHI: The father of slain businessman Mir Raza Ali on Monday rejected the Sindh government’s proposal to form a judicial commission, saying it has confidence in the newly formed investigation team and wants to await the outcome of its probe.

Police authorities had initially decided to constitute a new five-member investigation team to probe the alleged killing of Karachi businessman Mir Raza Ali. The Sindh government later announced plans to request the formation of a judicial commission headed by a Sindh High Court (SHC) judge to oversee the investigation.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar announced the decision on Sunday after visiting Mir Raza Ali’s residence along with Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and senior police officials to offer condolences to the family.

Lanjar said the provincial government would write to the chief justice of the SHC, seeking the formation of a judicial commission on the recommendation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mir Raza Ali’s father, Mir Hussain, said the family had been informed about the proposed judicial commission but had conveyed to the home minister that it did not accept the proposal at this stage.

“We have confidence in the new investigation team and believe it will bring the facts to light,” Mir Hussain said.

He specifically praised Amir Farooqi, describing him as an officer of good repute, and expressed hope that the new investigation team would uncover the truth behind his son’s death.

Mir Hussain said he expected the investigation team to present its findings within four to five days. He added that if the family felt it necessary to approach another forum after reviewing the findings, it would make a decision accordingly.

He also called for the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) to be involved in the investigation, particularly for a technical-based probe.

The victim’s father also raised questions about the investigation, saying his son’s business partner was also missing and had been questioned by police only once.

Mir Raza Ali: Sindh govt decides to form judicial commission to probe killing

He further said the family had not been informed about the investigation involving employees of a guesthouse in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He also questioned why CCTV footage from the guesthouse had not yet been made public.

Meanwhile, Mir Raza Ali’s lawyer, Jibran Nasir, said the family had neither requested nor consented to the formation of a judicial commission and did not believe one was required at this stage.

He said a new investigation team had already been formed and that the family would meet the team on Monday.

“The Sindh government should not try to create hurdles or confusion in the name of ‘facilitation’,” Nasir said.

Mir Raza Ali, 25, went missing on July 28. His body was found a day later in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Jauhar with a gunshot wound.