The Sindh government has decided to constitute a judicial commission headed by a Sindh High Court (SHC) judge to oversee investigation into the killing of Mir Raza Ali.

Raza had gone missing on July 28. The 25-year-old’s body was found a day later with a gunshot wound in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar announced the decision on Sunday after visiting Mir Raza Ali’s residence with Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and senior police officials to offer condolences to his family.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lanjar said the provincial government would write to the chief justice of the SHC today, requesting the formation of the judicial commission on the recommendation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The home minister said a new police investigation team headed by DIG Amir Farooqi had also been constituted, with three SSPs as members. The team would remain in close contact with Mir Raza’s family and keep his parents informed about progress in the case.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali case: Details of last calls and messages emerge

Lanjar said the government wanted the case to reach its logical conclusion and assured the family that any police officer trusted by them could also be included in the investigation.

“If there is even one per cent doubt in any case, the investigation should be 100 per cent,” he said, adding that even the smallest piece of evidence could prove crucial in resolving a major case.

Earlier, it was reported that the newly formed investigation committee probing the Mir Raza Ali case would hold its first meeting Monday (today) under the chairmanship of DIG Amir Farooqi.

The new investigation team would conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the case and re-examine all relevant aspects of the investigation.

According to details, the team would identify, collect and preserve any new or additional evidence and review it as part of the investigation. It wouldalso carry out a detailed analysis of all physical, technical, circumstantial and forensic evidence related to the case.

The committee has been directed to take all possible steps to solve the case and submit its report to the relevant court within the given timeframe.