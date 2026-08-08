KARACHI: The body of late entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali was exhumed on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mir Raza Ali’s remains were exhumed from his grave in Society Cemetery on Tariq Road and samples taken for a forensic post-mortem examination following a court order.

All members of the medical board were present at the cemetery, along with Mir Raza’s family members and his lawyer, Jibran Nasir. A heavy contingent of police was also present at the site, with strict security arrangements in place.

Members of the medical board collected various samples from the grave. DNA samples were also obtained from Mir Raza’s remains, while the board decided to collect DNA samples from his parents for further examination.

Officials said different parts of Mir Raza’s remains were analysed, with each specialist on the medical board conducted an independent examination.

The police surgeon, head of the identification project and a magistrate were also present at the cemetery.

Mir Raza Ali, an Institute of Business Administration (IBA) graduate and entrepreneur, went missing after leaving his home on the night of July 28. He had told his family that he would return within 10 minutes.

Read More: Mir Raza Ali case: Original medical board restored for exhumation

His body was later recovered from bushes in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

New audio emerges in Mir Raza case

Earlier, a new audio message allegedly recorded by Mir Raza emerged as police continued investigating his death.

According to ARY News, significant progress has been made in the investigation, with a man identified as Ali Shad providing police with a WhatsApp audio message allegedly recorded by Mir Raza.

Police have obtained details from several individuals who were involved in financial transactions with Mir Raza.

In the audio, Mir Raza can allegedly be heard discussing financial matters and payments. According to the message, he proposed a payment arrangement involving three cheques of Rs1 million each, to be issued at 10-day intervals.