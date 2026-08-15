KARACHI: A business partner of the deceased businessman Mir Raza Ali appeared before a court on Saturday and joined the investigation into his murder case, his lawyer said.

Muhammad Ahmed Bhardey appeared before the City Court along with his counsel, Advocate Khalid Mumtaz, and informed the court that he wanted to become part of the proceedings and cooperate with the investigation.

Advocate Mumtaz said police had allegedly been harassing his client, prompting him to seek interim pre-arrest bail. He said Ahmed was cooperating with the police but feared that he could be arrested.

An additional district and sessions court had earlier granted Ahmed interim pre-arrest bail against a surety of Rs100,000, according to his lawyer.

Mumtaz said Ahmed had approached the court because he wanted to formally join the investigation into the murder case. The court made his appearance and interim bail part of the proceedings, he added.

The lawyer said Ahmed had business dealings with Mir Raza and was his childhood friend. The two had been running the business together, with Ahmed managing their branch at Five Star Chowrangi and Raza looking after the Bahadurabad branch.

Mumtaz said police were also investigating Ahmed in connection with the case, adding that his client was willing to cooperate with investigators.

Mir Raza Ali Case: What Edhi volunteers saw when they first found the body?

Mir Raza Ali went missing on July 28 after leaving his home in PECHS, Block 2. His bullet-riddled body was found a day later in bushes opposite the University of Karachi near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Meanwhile, Edhi volunteers who were among the first to see Mir Raza Ali’s body at close range say that when they arrived at the crime scene, police mobiles were already there.

Talking to the ARY News reporter, they said that when they reached the crime scene, the area was covered with numerous flower pots and bushes. With the police’s assistance, the volunteers removed the pots and cleared the bushes.