Serious lapses have emerged in the handling of ballistic evidence in the murder case of Mir Raza Ali, with a bullet casing recovered from the crime scene still awaiting forensic examination six days after the incident.

Sources revealed that the Sindh Police’s only ballistic forensic machine has been out of operation for nearly three years.

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The machine, which was imported at considerable cost, reportedly became unusable in 2023 after its software was not updated.

Sources said it has since deteriorated further after remaining inactive for three years.

As a result, bullet casings have not undergone forensic laboratory examination in any case since 2023, according to the sources.

This includes cases of targeted killings, terrorism and extortion, where bullet casings have instead been examined manually.

The forensic division in Karachi currently has only one expert available to examine bullet casings, sources said.

The situation has also been complicated by a change in the division’s leadership. Javed Baloch, who headed the forensic division, retired eight days ago.

His successor, Tanveer Ahmed Tahir, has reportedly shown little interest in the forensic work related to the Mir Raza Ali case.