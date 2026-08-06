Mir Raza Ali case cracked, claims Sindh IG

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Javed Alam Odho on Thursday claimed that Karachi police have solved the case of the death of young entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Karachi Bar Association, IG Odho said that police had worked extensively on the case and no negligence was shown during the investigation.

“The entire case has been traced,” he claimed, adding that Karachi police would hold a press conference soon to share details and facts related to the case.

The Sindh police chief acknowledged that some ambiguity had emerged in the case, saying that the police would soon present all facts before the public.

“There is some confusion in the Mir Raza case,” he said, adding that an unrelated medico-legal officer had commented on the matter while the medico-legal documents contained different findings.

Regarding the controversy over the post-mortem report, IG Odho said a medical board could be constituted if there were concerns and that police had no objection to such a step.

He added that medical experts would determine the facts and the police investigation would proceed in accordance with the findings of the medical board.

Meanwhile, a judicial court in Karachi has approved the request for the exhumation of Mir Raza Ali’s body as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

The father of late businessman Mir Raza Ali moved Karachi court to seek the exhumation of his son’s body for a fresh post-mortem examination.

Mir Hussain Ali, the father of the deceased, told the court that he rejected the police investigation conducted so far as well as the initial post-mortem report, and requested that his son’s body be exhumed to determine the actual cause of death.

Judicial Magistrate East issued a written order directing the Secretary of Health to constitute a medical board to oversee the exhumation process.

The court instructed the authorities to implement the order as soon as possible, emphasizing that the exhumation should be carried out under the supervision of the medical board in accordance with legal procedures.