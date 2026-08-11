Mir Raza Ali case: Forensic report finds sedative in blood samples

KARACHI: A forensic report in the investigation into the death of entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali has found traces of a sedative or incapacitating drug in his blood samples, sources said, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

The forensic report concerning Mir Raza Ali’s shirt has been submitted to the inquiry committee, while details of two separate forensic analyses have also emerged.

According to sources, the first analysis focused on gunshot residue (GSR) detected on the shirt. A higher concentration of residue was reportedly found on the back of the shirt.

Sources said gunshot residue is generally found in greater quantities around the area where a person receives a bullet.

Traces of hydrochloric acid were also detected on some parts of the shirt, according to the sources.

The blood samples obtained from Mir Raza Ali reportedly showed effects consistent with a sedative or incapacitating drug. Investigators are examining whether the finding could provide clues about the circumstances preceding his death.

The presence of a sedative raises the possibility that Mir Raza Ali was incapacitated and abducted, although investigators are expected to establish the circumstances through further evidence.

The forensic report was prepared by the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), sources said.

Mir Raza Ali: New probe team visits crime scene

Meanwhile, three more forensic reports concerning Mir Raza Ali are expected from laboratories at the University of Karachi.

One report will examine the shirt recovered from the victim, including ballistic traces, sparks and other relevant evidence. Another will analyse blood found on the shirt to determine whether it contains blood or DNA belonging to another individual.

The third report will focus on DNA matching between Mir Raza Ali’s remains and samples from his parents to establish the identity of the recovered body.

Earlier, sources said traces consistent with acid had been detected in Mir Raza Ali’s stomach and lungs, raising questions about whether he may have been forced to ingest the substance.

Investigative sources further claimed that traces consistent with acid were found on his hands and feet, while his shirt reportedly contained traces of acid and what was described as another person’s sweat.

Mir Raza Ali went missing on July 28. His body was recovered a day later from bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, with a gunshot wound, according to investigators.