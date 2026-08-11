Mir Raza Ali: New probe team visits crime scene

A newly constituted investigation team probing the Mir Raza Ali murder case inspected the site in Gulistan-e-Johar where his body was found, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Raza had gone missing on July 28. The 25-year-old’s body was found a day later with a gunshot wound in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

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Mir Raza Ali’s parents accompanied the investigation team during the inspection. SSP Ali Raza, a member of the team, examined the crime scene and reviewed available evidence.

The team also questioned the nursery employee who identified the body and obtained important details regarding the location and circumstances surrounding the discovery.

SSP Ali Raza inspected the site and adjoining areas and took photographs as part of the investigation. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from a nearby mosque and recording statements from eyewitnesses.

Mir Raza’s parents remained with the investigation team as the probe continued.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali case: Inside story of investigation committee meeting

Following the second post-mortem report, the investigation has been handed over to a newly constituted investigation team headed by DIG Crime and Investigation Aamir Farooqi.

The former investigation committee, headed by SSP Samiullah Soomro, briefed the new team on the progress made so far. SSP East Zubair Nazir Sheikh also briefed the investigators on developments in the case and the evidence collected to date.

All investigative records, evidence and forensic information gathered so far have been handed over to the new team.

Samiullah Soomro and Zubair Nazir Sheikh left the DIG’s office after briefing the newly constituted team.

Earlier, the father of slain businessman Mir Raza Ali rejected the Sindh government’s proposal to form a judicial commission, saying it has confidence in the newly formed investigation team and wants to await the outcome of its probe.