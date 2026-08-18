KARACHI, August 18: The Karachi Bar Association has expressed concern over the investigation into the Mir Raza Ali case and demanded a transparent and impartial probe, ARY News reported.

The Karachi Bar Association said Section 302 has been added to the case and the investigation is now being conducted as a murder case.

The bar demanded that all those involved in the case be arrested and dealt with according to law. It also called for the previous investigation team to be removed from the probe of Mir Raza Ali case.

The Karachi Bar further demanded that the DIG East, SSP CIA and other relevant officers be removed from the investigation.

The investigation should remain free from interference, influence and any tampering with evidence, the bar said.

It demanded action without discrimination against anyone directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

The Karachi Bar also called for an independent inquiry into the alleged mishandling of the Mir Raza Ali case and expressed complete solidarity and support for his family.

Earlier, a new forensic report has provided fresh clues in the investigation into the death of businessman Mir Raza Ali, indicating that he had fired shots from a pistol with both hands shortly before his death.

The report was issued by the Industrial Analytical Center (IAC) of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi and submitted to the police’s senior investigation committee.

According to the report, gunshot residue (GSR) was detected on both of Mir Raza’s hands, indicating that he had fired a weapon. Sources said the findings showed that Mir Raza had fired shots with both hands near the crime scene.

Following his exhumation, 17 samples were collected from the deceased for forensic examination. Four GSR samples were taken from his body. Results of four samples, including DNA-related findings, have so far been received, while reports on the remaining 13 samples are awaited.

Forensic experts said a person could not shoot themselves in the back with both hands, effectively ruling out the possibility of suicide. They suggested that Mir Raza may have fired shots after sensing a potential threat.

GSR samples were also collected from his chest and back, according to sources.

A faint sound believed to be a gunshot was also captured by a CCTV camera near the crime scene, sources said. The sound can reportedly be heard at around 4:37:55–4:37:56am in the footage. A security guard was seen looking around a few seconds after the sound.

The forensic report has been uploaded to the police portal and provided to the senior investigation committee.

Mir Raza Ali went missing on July 28 after leaving his home in PECHS Block 2. His bullet-riddled body was found the following day in bushes opposite the University of Karachi near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.