KARACHI: Investigators probing the murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali Khan have obtained CCTV footage from a camera installed at a mosque near the location where his body was found, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Mir Raza Ali went missing on July 28 after leaving his home in PECHS, Block 2. His bullet-riddled body was found a day later in bushes opposite the University of Karachi near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

The CCTV footage revealed the details about the timeline of the incident.

According to investigative sources, the footage has established who first spotted Mir Raza Ali’s body and when police and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Sources said a gardener discovered the body at 11:52 p.m. on July 29 and alerted police.

Two police officers initially reached the location on a motorcycle, after which a police mobile unit arrived at the scene, according to investigators.

An ambulance reached the location at approximately 12:50 a.m. and left with the body at 1:46 a.m. Investigators said the crime scene team had still not reached the location even after more than two hours had passed since the body was discovered.

Sources said the gardener had watered the area one day earlier, on July 28, and no body was present at the location at the time.

Investigators have also conducted geofencing around the location where the body was found and are reviewing additional CCTV footage to trace movements in the area and gather further evidence.