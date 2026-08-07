Mir Raza Ali case: Medical board reconstituted for death probe

KARACHI: The medical board constituted to oversee the exhumation as part of the investigation into the death of Mir Raza Ali has been reconstituted.

Ali, an IBA graduate, disappeared after leaving his home on the night of July 28, telling his family he would return within 10 minutes. His body was later found in bushes in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, and the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The previously notified eight-member board has been replaced with a five-member panel through a fresh official notification.

All members of the board, except Convener Dr. Summayya Syed, have been replaced.

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According to the notification, Professor Dr. Zakiuddin, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at Dow University of Health Sciences, has been appointed as a member of the board.

Dr. Qazi Akbar, Professor at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, has also been included in the panel.

Dr. Abid Hussain Chang has been appointed to the board in his capacity as a pathologist.

Dr. Summayya Syed, Police Surgeon Karachi, will continue to serve as the board’s convener, while Dr. Wasim, Police Surgeon Hyderabad, has also been appointed as a member of the reconstituted board.

Earlier, East Zone police on Thursday conducted another search operation at Nursery in connection with the recovery of Mir Raza Ali’s body.

According to police, a 30-bore pistol casing was recovered during the search. The casing has been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Officials said the casing was found a short distance from the location where the young man’s body was recovered earlier.

Police added that the operation has been underway for the past four days under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police.