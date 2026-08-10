Mir Raza Ali case: Murder, evidence tampering charges added

KARACHI: Sections 365, 302 and 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code have been added to the case registered over the death of Mir Raza Ali, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police.

Raza had gone missing on July 28. The 25-year-old’s body was found a day later with a gunshot wound in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Section 302 relates to murder, while Section 201 concerns causing evidence of an offence to disappear or concealing evidence from a legal process.

Following the second post-mortem report, the investigation has been handed over to a newly constituted investigation team headed by DIG Crime and Investigation Aamir Farooqi.

The former investigation committee, headed by SSP Samiullah Soomro, briefed the new team on the progress made so far. SSP East Zubair Nazir Sheikh also briefed the investigators on developments in the case and the evidence collected to date.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali: Sindh govt decides to form judicial commission to probe killing

All investigative records, evidence and forensic information gathered so far have been handed over to the new team.

Samiullah Soomro and Zubair Nazir Sheikh left the DIG’s office after briefing the newly constituted team.

The new investigation team will conduct a fresh review of all aspects of the case and take the investigation forward on the basis of forensic, technical and other available evidence.

Earlier, the father of slain businessman Mir Raza Ali rejected the Sindh government’s proposal to form a judicial commission, saying it has confidence in the newly formed investigation team and wants to await the outcome of its probe.

Police authorities had initially decided to constitute a new five-member investigation team to probe the alleged killing of Karachi businessman Mir Raza Ali. The Sindh government later announced plans to request the formation of a judicial commission headed by a Sindh High Court (SHC) judge to oversee the investigation.