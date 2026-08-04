Mir Raza Ali case: Police detain 18 for questioning in Karachi raids

Karachi police have detained 18 individuals for questioning in the Mir Raza Ali mysterious death in city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Raza’s body, bearing a gunshot wound to his chest, was recovered from bushes near Shahi Qila in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, opposite the University of Karachi, two days after he went missing and was allegedly kidnapped from his home in PECHS, Block-2.

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Investigators said all those taken into custody had remained under surveillance since the early stages of the investigation. Police are recording each individual’s statement separately as part of the ongoing probe.

Officials confirmed that six of the detainees are associated with the guest house linked to the investigation, while five others are close friends of Mir Raza Ali.

Police have also summoned Mir Raza Ali’s business partner to record his statement as investigators continue to examine all possible leads.

According to officials, a total of 13 individuals will be formally questioned during the current phase of the investigation, with detailed statements expected to be recorded from five key individuals.

The investigation remains underway, and police have not yet disclosed whether any arrests will be made following the questioning process.

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Earlier, new developments emerged in the investigation into the murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali, with police sources revealing that he had recently suffered a significant financial loss in a digital currency business.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali case: CCTV uncovers a crucial lead for investigators

According to investigators, Mir Raza Ali had received substantial investments from several individuals, and authorities are questioning the relevant people regarding these financial dealings.

Police sources said that Mir Raza Ali faced losses in the digital currency business in April. Investigators are examining whether this financial angle is linked to the murder case.

Raza’s mobile phone is also being unlocked by police, who expect to obtain important evidence from the device.

The investigation has also revealed that the missing pistol belonging to Mir Raza Ali was a .30-bore weapon, while the bullet recovered in connection with the case was also of the same calibre.

Police said no bullet casing was found at the crime scene, and the absence of both the pistol and casing has created difficulties for investigators in reaching a final conclusion.