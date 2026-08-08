KARACHI: A heavy contingent of police entered a house adjacent to Society Cemetery on Saturday after a woman was allegedly found recording a video during the exhumation of late entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali.

The body of Mir Raza Ali was exhumed on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

His remains were exhumed from his grave at Society Cemetery on Tariq Road and samples were collected for a forensic post-mortem examination following a court order.

During the exhumation, the family of Mir Raza objected after a woman in a house adjacent to the cemetery was allegedly found making a video of the process.

Mir Raza’s parents demanded that the video recorded during the exhumation be deleted immediately.

Police personnel entered the house and a female police constable brought the woman outside. Police also checked her mobile phone and had the video deleted.

All members of the medical board were present at the cemetery, along with Mir Raza’s family members and his lawyer, Jibran Nasir. A heavy police contingent was deployed at the site, with strict security arrangements in place.

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Members of the medical board collected various samples from the grave, including DNA samples from Mir Raza’s remains. The board also decided to obtain DNA samples from his parents for further examination.

Officials said different parts of Mir Raza’s remains would be analysed, with each specialist on the medical board conducting an independent examination.

The police surgeon, head of the identification project and a magistrate were also present at the cemetery.

Mir Raza Ali, an Institute of Business Administration (IBA) graduate and entrepreneur, went missing after leaving his home on the night of July 28. He had told his family that he would return within 10 minutes.

His body was later recovered from bushes in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.