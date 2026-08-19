KARACHI: A new review of CCTV footage in the murder investigation of deceased entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali has revealed a police mobile near the location where his body was later found, raising fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to sources, the footage shows two suspicious motorcycles, a car and a police mobile in the vicinity of the crime scene on the night of July 29.

A high-level investigation team has expanded the scope of its probe and is examining medical, forensic and digital evidence along with CCTV footage recorded on the night Mir Raza’s body was found.

A detailed review of the footage has revealed the presence of a police mobile and several suspicious individuals near the location where the body was recovered.

According to sources, at around 3:36am, a suspicious motorcycle was captured by a mosque CCTV camera travelling along a service road. The footage shows the motorcycle stopping for a few seconds near the location where Mir Raza’s body was later found.

The footage also recorded the presence of a suspicious individual near the mosque between 4:50am and 4:53am.

Meanwhile, a police mobile was seen just a few yards from the location where the body was recovered. At around 5:45am, a police officer was also seen getting out of a mobile on University Road and walking away.

At around 5:52am, another police mobile was seen passing through the same route.

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Sources said the police mobile seen in the footage is believed to belong to the Mubina Town Police Station. However, its identity and movements are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are examining all available CCTV footage, including the movements of the suspicious individuals and vehicles, in an effort to establish links and determine the circumstances surrounding Mir Raza’s murder.

Mir Raza Ali went missing on July 28 after leaving his home in PECHS Block 2. His bullet-riddled body was found the following day in bushes opposite the University of Karachi near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.