Mir Raza Ali died of hemorrhagic shock, says police surgeon

Karachi: Young businessman Mir Raza Ali died of hemorrhagic shock, a life-threatening condition caused by severe blood loss, according to the police surgeon on Tuesday.

The police surgeon said the post-mortem examination found evidence that Mir Raza Ali had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, which led to excessive bleeding and ultimately caused hemorrhagic shock.

The examination found no evidence that the body had been burned with fire or acid. However, signs of decomposition were present, and officials said the exact cause and circumstances of death would be determined after a chemical analysis.

Investigators said the victim was shot with a .30-bore pistol, but police have yet to recover the weapon or the spent bullet casing.

Meanwhile, Karachi police on Tuesday detained 18 individuals for questioning in connection with the mysterious death of Mir Raza Ali in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

Raza’s body, bearing a gunshot wound to the chest, was recovered from bushes near Shahi Qila in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, opposite the University of Karachi, two days after he went missing and was allegedly abducted from his residence in PECHS Block-2.

Investigators said all those detained had been under surveillance since the early stages of the investigation. Police are recording their statements separately as part of the ongoing probe.

Officials said six of the detainees are associated with a guest house linked to the investigation, while five others are close friends of the deceased.

Police have also summoned Mir Raza Ali’s business partner to record his statement as investigators continue to examine all possible leads.

According to officials, 13 individuals will be formally questioned during the current phase of the investigation, with detailed statements expected from five key witnesses.