KARACHI: In a major development in the investigation into the death of Mir Raza Ali, DNA testing has confirmed that the body recovered from the crime scene was that of the missing businessman, sources said.

According to sources, the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Department has completed the DNA identification process. The DNA profile obtained from the body matched samples provided by Mir Raza Ali’s parents.

Sources said blood found on a flowerpot recovered from the crime scene also matched Mir Raza Ali’s blood sample.

A medical board has submitted its report to the Sindh Police.

Sedative Traces Found in Blood

Meanwhile, a separate forensic report in the investigation reportedly found traces of a sedative or incapacitating drug in Mir Raza Ali’s blood samples, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

The forensic report concerning his shirt has also been submitted to the inquiry committee, while details of two forensic analyses have emerged.

According to sources, the first analysis focused on gunshot residue (GSR) detected on the shirt. A higher concentration of residue was reportedly found on the back of the shirt.

Sources said gunshot residue is generally found in greater quantities around the area where a bullet strikes.

Traces of hydrochloric acid were also detected on some parts of the shirt, according to the sources.

The blood samples obtained from Mir Raza Ali reportedly showed effects consistent with a sedative or incapacitating drug. Investigators are examining whether the finding could provide clues about the circumstances preceding his death.

The presence of a sedative raises the possibility that Mir Raza Ali may have been incapacitated before his death and could have been abducted, although investigators are expected to establish the circumstances through further evidence.

Three more forensic reports concerning Mir Raza Ali are expected from laboratories at the University of Karachi.