The father of Mir Raza Ali has objected to the exhumation being conducted by the newly reconstituted medical board, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per court orders, the exhumation of Mir Raza Ali’s body was scheduled today in the morning, but his father denied, citing reservations on the five-member reconstituted medical board.

Ali, an IBA graduate, disappeared after leaving his home on the night of July 28, telling his family he would return within 10 minutes. His body was later found in bushes in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, and the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

He expressed reservations over the formation of the new five-member board, saying he would not consent to the exhumation under its supervision.

Earlier, the medical board constituted to oversee the exhumation as part of the investigation into the death of Mir Raza Ali was reconstituted.

The previously notified eight-member board has been replaced with a five-member panel through a fresh official notification.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali case: Medical board reconstituted for death probe

All members of the board, except Convener Dr. Summayya Syed, have been replaced.

According to the notification, Professor Dr. Zakiuddin, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at Dow University of Health Sciences, has been appointed as a member of the board.

Dr. Qazi Akbar, Professor at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, has also been included in the panel.

Dr. Abid Hussain Chang has been appointed to the board in his capacity as a pathologist.

Dr. Summayya Syed, Police Surgeon Karachi, will continue to serve as the board’s convener, while Dr. Wasim, Police Surgeon Hyderabad, has also been appointed as a member of the reconstituted board.