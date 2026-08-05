KARACHI: The father of Mir Raza Ali has rejected the possibility of suicide, claiming that his son was murdered and that the family is being targeted through a media trial.

Exclusively speaking to ARY News, Mir Raza Ali’s father said the post-mortem was completed and the body was handed over to the family within an hour. He questioned the investigation process and demanded a transparent inquiry into his son’s death.

“My son was a businessman and ran four shops,” he said, adding that his son was his only child and that he personally laid him to rest.

The grieving father claimed that Mir Raza Ali was shot from behind, saying, “A person cannot shoot himself from behind.” He alleged that the nature of the injuries suggested a different method of killing and that his son’s face had been damaged.

He further claimed that the family was being defamed in an attempt to conceal the facts of the case.

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Referring to a nursery worker’s statement, he said the man had given statements to three people, including the family. According to him, the nursery worker said that when he arrived on the 29th to water plants, he found the body lying there.

The father also questioned the available video evidence, asking why footage showing people arriving on motorcycles around 3:30am had not been made public. He claimed that people were present near a pillar below when the motorcycles arrived.

He reiterated that his son’s death was a murder and not suicide, demanding that all evidence be examined to uncover the truth.