KARACHI: An alleged new audio message of the late entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali’s father, Mir Hussain, has emerged during the investigation into his son’s death.

The recording appears to contain a discussion about outstanding debts and financial difficulties.

Police obtained the audio recording during their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mir Raza Ali’s death.

In the audio, Mir Hussain was allegedly discussing the repayment of money with a person identified as Noor.

According to the recording, Mir Hussain tells Noor that he has moved to Islamabad after leaving Karachi and has secured a sales job there with a good salary package.

Mir Raza Ali’s body exhumed as part of murder probe

“I have come to Islamabad and have found a job here,” Mir Hussain can allegedly be heard saying in the recording.

He also reportedly tells Noor that he is arranging the money and will repay those to whom he owes money soon. “I have to pay the money and will repay it soon,” he says in the audio.

Mir Hussain also allegedly tells Noor that he would not have contacted him if he did not intend to repay the money.

The police officials are examining the audio along with other evidence and are investigating the case from all possible angles.

Mir Raza Ali’s body exhumed

The body of Mir Raza Ali was exhumed as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

His remains were exhumed from his grave at Society Cemetery on Tariq Road and samples were collected for a forensic post-mortem examination following a court order.

All members of the medical board were present at the cemetery, along with Mir Raza’s family members and his lawyer, Jibran Nasir. A heavy police contingent was also deployed at the site, with strict security arrangements in place.

Members of the medical board collected various samples from the grave. DNA samples were also obtained from Mir Raza’s remains, while the board decided to collect DNA samples from his parents for further examination.

Officials said different parts of Mir Raza’s remains were analysed, with each specialist on the medical board conducting an independent examination.