KARACHI: A new forensic report has provided fresh clues in the investigation into the death of businessman Mir Raza Ali, indicating that he had fired shots from a pistol with both hands shortly before his death, sources said.

The report was issued by the Industrial Analytical Center (IAC) of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi and submitted to the police’s senior investigation committee.

According to the report, gunshot residue (GSR) was detected on both of Mir Raza’s hands, indicating that he had fired a weapon. Sources said the findings showed that Mir Raza had fired shots with both hands near the crime scene.

Following his exhumation, 17 samples were collected from the deceased for forensic examination. Four GSR samples were taken from his body. Results of four samples, including DNA-related findings, have so far been received, while reports on the remaining 13 samples are awaited.

Forensic experts said a person could not shoot themselves in the back with both hands, effectively ruling out the possibility of suicide. They suggested that Mir Raza may have fired shots after sensing a potential threat.

GSR samples were also collected from his chest and back, according to sources.

A faint sound believed to be a gunshot was also captured by a CCTV camera near the crime scene, sources said. The sound can reportedly be heard at around 4:37:55–4:37:56am in the footage. A security guard was seen looking around a few seconds after the sound.

The forensic report has been uploaded to the police portal and provided to the senior investigation committee.

Mir Raza Ali went missing on July 28 after leaving his home in PECHS Block 2. His bullet-riddled body was found the following day in bushes opposite the University of Karachi near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

CCTV footage is also being examined by investigators to establish the sequence of events surrounding his death.

According to investigators, two police officers initially reached the location on a motorcycle, followed by a police mobile unit. An ambulance arrived at around 12:50am and left the scene with the body at 1:46am.

Investigators said the crime scene team had not reached the location even after more than two hours had passed since the body was discovered.

Sources said a gardener had watered the area on July 28, a day before the body was found, and no body was present at the location at that time.