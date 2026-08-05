KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Azad Khan on Wednesday challenged the viewpoint of Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed regarding the post-mortem report of Mir Raza Ali, saying the report was prepared by the concerned medico-legal officer and not by the police.

Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed had raised questions over the post-mortem report of Mir Raza Ali, saying the medical findings did not appear to correspond with photographs of the victim’s body.

Speaking to ARY News, Azad Khan said the police surgeon had formed her opinion on the basis of photographs and had not personally examined the body of Mir Raza Ali.

“Post-mortem reports are issued by the Medico-Legal Officer (MLO), not the police,” he said, adding that police had formed their opinion based on the MLO’s report.

The Karachi police chief said the police surgeon should have submitted her observations in writing through the proper procedure instead of sharing her views with the media.

He added that if the family of Mir Raza Ali wanted, the body could be exhumed for another post-mortem examination.

Mir Raza Ali case: Police surgeon says photos and post-mortem do not match

Earlier, speaking to ARY News, Dr Samia said there were apparent contradictions between the post-mortem report and the available images.

“The photographs tell one story, while the post-mortem report says something else,” she said.

She said several parts of the body appeared swollen and discoloured in the photographs, suggesting those areas required closer examination to determine whether any injuries were present.

Dr Samia also questioned the reported direction of the bullet, saying inconsistencies in the findings had raised several unanswered questions in the case.

The aspiring businessman’s body, bearing a gunshot wound to his chest, was recovered on July 29 from bushes near Shahi Qila in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, opposite the University of Karachi, a day after he went missing.