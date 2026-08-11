The Facebook page Karachi Stories has also issued a clarification regarding falsely linking Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and his son to Mir Raza Ali case.

On August 9, Sharjeel Memon approached the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) against unknown social media accounts over allegedly false and malicious content linked to the Mir Raza Ali case.

According to the complaint, false and defamatory material was being circulated against Sharjeel Memon and his son, allegedly in an attempt to damage their reputation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The complaint alleged that the medical board was changed and that efforts were made to obstruct the investigation into Mir Raza Ali’s case were also false.

NCCIA was asked to obtain the IP logs and SIM data linked to the social media accounts. A request was also made to relevant social media platforms and service providers to preserve available data and logs.

As per details, Karachi Stories has apologised to Sharjeel Memon for publishing a false and incorrect information concerning him and expressed regret over the publication of the report.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali murder: Sharjeel Memon moves NCCIA over claims linking him, son to case

Meanwhile, Following a complaint lodged by Sharjeel Memon, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Karachi has summoned four individuals in connection with allegations of spreading defamatory and fabricated content about him on digital platforms.

The NCCIA has issued notices to Syed Abdullah, Amin Qureshi, Bilal Warisi and Ubaid Qureshi, directing them to appear before the NCCIA Karachi office at 11:30 am on 13 August.

According to the notices, the four individuals have been instructed to bring their original Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), relevant evidence and documents, as well as their digital devices.

The complaint relates to the alleged dissemination of defamatory and fabricated material concerning Sharjeel Memon on digital and social media platforms.