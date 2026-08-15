KARACHI: The investigation committee probing the murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali has decided to send his mobile phone and smartwatch to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore for forensic analysis, investigative sources said.

The committee has retrieved the mobile phone and smartwatch after they were previously handed over to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), sources said.

The two devices are currently in the custody of the investigating officer and will be sent to the Punjab forensic laboratory, sources added.

Mir Raza’s family had expressed reservations about the devices being handed over to the NCCIA, according to investigative sources.

The committee is expected to decide today whether the devices will be sent to Lahore by air or delivered by hand, sources said. If the devices are transported by hand, the investigating officer will personally travel to Punjab to deliver them.

Mir Raza Ali went missing on July 28 after leaving his home in PECHS, Block 2. His bullet-riddled body was found a day later in bushes opposite the University of Karachi near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Mir Raza Ali’s business partner joins murder probe

According to his parents, Mir Raza left his smartwatch, wallet and house keys at home and took only his mobile phone and around Rs1,000 in cash before booking an online taxi and leaving.

Police later recovered his mobile phone around 200 yards from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, a business partner of Mir Raza Ali appeared before a court on Saturday and joined the investigation into his murder case, his lawyer said.

Muhammad Ahmed Bhardey appeared before the City Court along with his counsel, Advocate Khalid Mumtaz, and informed the court that he wanted to become part of the proceedings and cooperate with the investigation.

Advocate Mumtaz said police had allegedly been harassing his client, prompting him to seek interim pre-arrest bail.