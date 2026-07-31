KARACHI, July 30, 2026: Police have obtained the first CCTV footage of young man Mir Raza Ali leaving his home, a key development in the case of his tortured body found in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-1.

According to details, investigative officials have made an important breakthrough in the case.

Police sources said the CCTV footage is from near Mir Raza Ali’s house in P.E.C.H.S. It shows that the young man booked a car through an online ride-hailing service to go to Gulistan-e-Johar at night.

At 4:09 AM, a white car entered his street. The online service driver parked the car right in front of Mir Raza Ali’s house and waited.

Exactly 2 minutes and 20 seconds after the car stopped, Mir Raza Ali appeared in the street, got into the vehicle and left.

District East Police said that with the time of departure from home and the identification of the vehicle now clear, the scope of the investigation has been expanded.

Different police teams are now obtaining CCTV footage from other locations along the online car’s route and Mir Raza Ali’s route. The goal is to determine what happened to the victim after he got out of the car and who he fell into the hands of.

Police said the suspects will be traced and arrested soon.

Earlier, police had indicated that a close acquaintance may be involved in the murder of 25-year-old Mir Raza Ali, revealing that the victim never reached his kitchen on the day he was killed.

The high-profile case pertains to Mir Raza Ali whose tortured body was found in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 1.

According to SHO Ferozabad and the Investigation Officer, a police team conducted a detailed inspection of the victim’s kitchen. Officials from the investigation and operations wings jointly reviewed the evidence at the scene.

Police officials made a key disclosure, stating that Mir Raza Ali did not come to the kitchen on the day of his murder. During the crime scene examination, they found that waffle-making machines and all other equipment were still in their original places.

“We are now recording statements of all employees working around this kitchen to trace any suspicious activity,” a police official said.

During the investigation, police also searched the guest house pointed out by an online taxi rider. However, officials said initial findings suggest the victim never went to that guest house, adding a new twist to the case.

Also Read: Karachi youth abducted, found murdered in Gulistan-e-Johar