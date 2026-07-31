KARACHI, July 31, 2026: Two days after the body of Mir Raza Ali was found in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 1, police have recovered a weapon holster from the crime scene, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the holster was found during a search of the location where the body was discovered. “We are investigating who the weapon holster belongs to,” a police official said.

Officials added that the mobile phone found with the deceased will be sent for forensic examination to determine his last contacts and movements.

Police said no bullet casings have been recovered from the site yet. “It is very difficult to find a bullet casing there because of the bushes. We searched for several hours but could not find one,” they said.

Earlier, police obtained the first CCTV footage of young man Mir Raza Ali leaving his home, a key development in the case of his tortured body found in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-1.

According to details, investigative officials have made an important breakthrough in the case.

Police sources said the CCTV footage is from near Mir Raza Ali’s house in P.E.C.H.S. It shows that the young man booked a car through an online ride-hailing service to go to Gulistan-e-Johar at night.

At 4:09 AM, a white car entered his street. The online service driver parked the car right in front of Mir Raza Ali’s house and waited.

Exactly 2 minutes and 20 seconds after the car stopped, Mir Raza Ali appeared in the street, got into the vehicle and left.

District East Police said that with the time of departure from home and the identification of the vehicle now clear, the scope of the investigation has been expanded.

Different police teams are now obtaining CCTV footage from other locations along the online car’s route and Mir Raza Ali’s route. The goal is to determine what happened to the victim after he got out of the car and who he fell into the hands of.

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