Mir Raza Ali case: Post-mortem report reveals new details

KARACHI: New details have emerged in the murder investigation of businessman Mir Raza Ali.

According to police, the post-mortem report contradicted earlier claims that his body had been burned.

According to the post-mortem report, Mir Raza Ali received one bullet in the chest. The report states that the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock caused by excessive bleeding from the gunshot wound.

The police surgeon said the post-mortem examination found no evidence that the body had been burned, dismissing earlier reports suggesting that the suspects had attempted to destroy the victim’s identity by setting the body on fire. However, signs of decomposition were observed on the body.

Police officials said the investigation has been expanded in light of the post-mortem findings, with investigators re-examining all aspects of the case.

Earlier, investigators recovered the victim’s mobile phone around 200 yards from the crime scene. A pistol holster was also found at the location.

According to the investigation, Mir Raza Ali left his home at 4:09 a.m. in an online taxi. His body was recovered from Gulistan-e-Johar the following day.

Police say he was shot in the chest before his body was abandoned.

The taxi driver has been included in the investigation and told police that he dropped the victim at his kitchen facility in Gulistan-e-Johar.

Police have also sought the victim’s call records and contact data from the telecom company as part of the investigation.

Investigative sources further revealed that all of the victim’s social media accounts had been deactivated a day before his body was discovered.

Mir Raza Ali was a student at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and had been running a business for the past five years. According to his father, he was due to get engaged in August and was looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life.