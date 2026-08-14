Mir Raza Ali: Police establish 24-hour post at crime scene

Karachi police have established a temporary post at the Mir Raza Ali crime scene and will maintain a round-the-clock presence until the case is fully concluded.

Raza had gone missing on July 28. The 25-year-old’s body was found a day later with a gunshot wound in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

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According to police, personnel have been instructed not to leave the crime scene until all proceedings related to the case are completed. A police contingent will remain deployed at the temporary post 24 hours a day, with officers performing duties in two shifts.

The first shift will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., while the second shift will cover the period from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

The deployment has been put in place to ensure the security and preservation of the crime scene throughout the investigation.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali: Police submit initial report before court

Earlier, a police report submitted to a judicial magistrate at the City Court said that an 8 August medical report raised the possibility that Mir Raza had been murdered.

The report was submitted after police amended the case and added charges relating to murder and concealment of evidence.

According to the police report, Raza’s grave was exhumed under the supervision of a magistrate. Police said the additional charges were incorporated following the exhumation and preliminary examination of the remains.

The report stated that Raza had returned home from his shop on the night of 28 July. He told his mother that he would visit another house in PECHS before returning.

According to police, Raza went to the second house at around 4am. When his family tried to contact him some time later, his mobile phone was found to be switched off.

The family had initially registered a kidnapping case, the police report said. Police also informed the court that a new investigation committee had been formed to investigate the case.