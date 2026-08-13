KARACHI, August 13: Images of Mir Raza’s smartwatch have surfaced, revealing notifications related to the deactivation of his social media accounts, ARY News reported.

According to sources, notifications regarding the deactivation of Mir Raza’s social media accounts were received on the smartwatch.

The notifications were received at 2:42am and 2:48am, sources said.

Sources said a notification on the smartwatch stated that Mir Raza’s social media account would remain active until August 27. According to the notification, the account would be deactivated after August 27.

Investigative sources said the smartwatch has been handed over to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for forensic examination.

The forensic examination of the smartwatch is underway, while the report is expected to take two to three days, sources added.

Earlier, the head of the investigation committee probing the Mir Raza Ali murder case visited the crime scene along with the team and reviewed the evidence related to the incident.

The investigation committee walked from the crime scene to Mir Raza’s kitchen to examine the route in detail. The committee head also inspected the location shown in the last CCTV footage.

The head of the investigation committee entered Mir Raza Ali’s kitchen and inspected the area. The kitchen was opened, and the staff present there was questioned about the incident.

After a detailed inspection, the committee returned to the crime scene.

The committee also collected soil and two bottles of acid from near the crime scene. The soil and acid samples were placed in the investigation officer’s vehicle for further investigation and forensic examination.

Sources said the investigation committee is also recording detailed statements from all relevant police officers and personnel as part of the probe.

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