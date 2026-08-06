KARACHI: The father of late entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali on Thursday questioned the whereabouts of the doctor who conducted his son’s post-mortem examination, alleging a lack of transparency in the investigation.

Mir Hussain Ali raised the concerns while speaking to the media after filing a petition in a Karachi court seeking the exhumation of his son’s body for a fresh post-mortem examination.

Questioning the investigation, he asked why Dr Osama, the doctor who carried out the post-mortem, had “disappeared.”

“Why is Dr Osama, who conducted the post-mortem, missing?” he asked.

Mir Hussain Ali said the investigation was raising more questions than answers and claimed the family was learning about developments through the media instead of the police.

“I only want justice,” he said, alleging that the police had yet to acknowledge that his son had been murdered.

He claimed the police had not recorded the family’s statement and accused investigators of conveying one version to the family while presenting another publicly.

The grieving father also questioned discussions about financial matters during the investigation, saying the focus should instead be on identifying those responsible for his son’s death.

He alleged that his son’s identity was being erased and demanded that police investigate why this had happened.

“We are deeply distressed. We had already seen our son suffer, and now we are pained that his grave will have to be reopened,” he said, adding that he was “100 per cent certain” Mir Raza Ali had been murdered.

Mir Hussain Ali further claimed that the post-mortem report was first shared with the media rather than with the family, alleging that “something is being concealed.”

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate in Karachi approved the family’s request to exhume Mir Raza Ali’s body as part of the ongoing investigation.

In his application, Mir Hussain Ali rejected the police investigation and the initial post-mortem report, requesting a fresh examination to determine the actual cause of death.

Judicial Magistrate (East) issued a written order directing the Secretary of Health to constitute a medical board to supervise the exhumation and fresh post-mortem.

The court ordered the authorities to implement the decision at the earliest and directed that the exhumation be carried out in accordance with legal procedures under the supervision of the medical board.