KARACHI: The father of late businessman Mir Raza Ali on Thursday filed an application in a Karachi court seeking the exhumation of his son’s body for a fresh post-mortem examination.

Mir Hussain Ali, the father of the deceased, told the court that he rejected the police investigation conducted so far as well as the initial post-mortem report, and requested that his son’s body be exhumed to determine the actual cause of death.

A judicial magistrate heard the application and reserved the verdict after the prosecution raised no objection to the request.

In the application, the petitioner maintained that the police investigation into the case had been inadequate and sought a fresh post-mortem to ensure a transparent probe.

Earlier, Mir Hussain Ali had expressed reservations over the post-mortem report, alleging that his son had been murdered while efforts were being made to portray the death as a suicide.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, he rejected the possibility of suicide, claiming his son was murdered and that the family was being subjected to a media trial.

He said the post-mortem examination was completed and the body was handed over to the family within an hour, raising questions over the investigation process and demanding a transparent inquiry into the death.

“My son was a businessman and owned four shops,” he said, adding that Mir Raza Ali was his only child.

Mir Raza Ali case: Karachi police chief offers exhumation for new post-mortem

The grieving father further claimed that his son had been shot from behind, arguing that “a person cannot shoot himself from behind.” He alleged that the injuries indicated a different manner of killing and claimed that his son’s face had also been disfigured.

Earlier on Wednesday, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Azad Khan said the body could be exhumed for a fresh post-mortem examination if the family made a formal request.

He also challenged the observations made by Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed regarding the post-mortem report, saying it had been prepared by the concerned Medico-Legal Officer (MLO), not by the police.

Dr Samia had questioned the findings of the post-mortem, stating that the medical observations did not appear to correspond with photographs of Mir Raza Ali’s body.

Azad Khan said the police surgeon had based her opinion on photographs and had not personally examined the body.