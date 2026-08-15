Mir Raza Case: Court bars business partner from leaving Karachi

KARACHI: A local court instructed the business partner of the slain Mir Raza, Ahmed Bharday, not to leave Karachi until the interrogation is concluded, ARY News reported.

The City Court heard an interim bail plea filed by Ahmed Bharday, who appeared before the court alongside his counsel, Advocate Khalid Mumtaz, and joined the investigation into the murder case.

The court asked the counsel, “When you are not an accused in the case, why did you apply for bail?”

Advocate Mumtaz stated that the police had allegedly been harassing his client, prompting him to seek interim pre-arrest bail. The lawyer further informed the court that the former Investigation Officer had harassed his client, adding that Ahmed was cooperating with the police but feared he could be wrongfully arrested.

The court then asked whether he wanted to proceed with the bail plea or withdraw it, noting that he was already bound to join the investigation.

Ahmed informed the court, “Whenever the police call me, I visit the police station.”

The lower court ordered Ahmed not to leave the city while the investigation into the Mir Raza murder case is underway.

An additional district and sessions court had earlier granted Ahmed interim pre-arrest bail against a surety of Rs100,000, according to his lawyer.

Mumtaz said the court made his appearance and interim bail part of the proceedings.

The lawyer said Ahmed had business dealings with Mir Raza and was his childhood friend. The two had been running the business together, with Ahmed managing their branch at Five Star Chowrangi and Raza looking after the Bahadurabad branch.

Read More: Mir Raza Ali’s business partner joins murder probe

Mumtaz said police were also investigating Ahmed in connection with the case, adding that his client was willing to cooperate with investigators.

He informed the court that he wanted to become part of the proceedings and cooperate fully with the investigation.