CTD arrest two terrorists in night raid from Mirpur Khas, says DIG

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists in a night raid from Mirpur Khas, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

DIG CTD in a press conference at Civil Lines police station said that the police has made key arrests in Mirpur Khas.

“The party workers were sent for training in India under a policy of the founder of MQM,” CTD chief Umar Shahid said. “Two prominent leaders of MQM were entrusted for sending the workers to India for training,” Umar Shahid said.

“Two men arrested in the CTD raid have also got training from India. They were also in contact with Wasay Jalil and others,” CTD official claimed.

“Large cache of arms including anti-aircraft gun was recovered during the CTD raid,” he said.

“Arrested accused Naeem has disclosed that he met Anees Advocate in Tehran,” CTD official said. “We had summoned and questioned Anees Advocate. He will be summoned again,” DIG CTD said.

“Anees Advocate has been prohibited from going out of the country. The charge-sheet will be filed after gathering more facts,” the DIG said.

“Wasay Jalil has been in United States. We will write for arrest of Wasay Jalil,” CTD official said.

“We had summoned Farooq Sattar seeking explanation on some questions,” he said.

“Karachi Police had nabbed a cell linked with Karachi University. The accused arrested from Karachi University were in contact with Mehmood Siddiqui,” DIG said. “Mehmood Siddiqui is a former president of the APMSO and presently staying in India”, he said.

“He has been the focal person of the RAW and the MQM.” “Mehmood Siddiqui was also facilitator of the arrested accused,” DIG Umar Shahid said.