MIRPUR, AZAD KASHMIR: Mirpur police solved a blind-murder case in a record six hours after a body was found in Mangla Lake, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khurram Iqbal stated that the victim was identified as Shahzad Ayub.

Hailing from Swat, Shahzad had been living with his maternal grandfather for 15 years in Mirpur. According to the SSP, his grandfather and three uncles allegedly killed him in the name of honour.

The SSP noted that the victim was identified through a tailoring tag on his clothes.

The perpetrators threw the deceased’s head into the Upper Jhelum Canal and his body into the Mangla Dam.

After collecting evidence, the police immediately arrested all four culprits, the SSP added.

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He further stated that the victim’s head has not yet been recovered, while his body has been buried.