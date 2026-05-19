MIRPURKHAS: Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered three girls who were abducted from Mirpurkhas a day earlier in what officials described as a retaliatory incident linked to a freewill marriage dispute.

According to police, the girls are relatives of Imtiaz Mangnhar, a young man who had contracted a court marriage a few months ago. Authorities said the abduction was carried out in retaliation by relatives of the girl involved in the marriage.

Police said armed assailants allegedly stormed the house and abducted three female relatives of Imtiaz Mangnhar after assaulting family members.

The family had earlier alleged that more than 40 armed men attacked their home and subjected residents to torture before taking the girls away.

Senior police officials said that following the incident, multiple teams were formed to trace the abductees and raids were conducted at different locations.

Mirpurkhas SSP Fida Hussain said all the three girls were recovered from a location in Baji Khan Mari village. He added that six suspects have been nominated in the case, while two have so far been arrested.

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Police said further investigation is underway, and the recovered girls will undergo medical examination before being produced in court.

Officials described the incident as a result of a revenge act linked to a dispute over a freewill marriage.

Earlier, in a separate incident, police had reported a violent retaliatory attack in Jacobabad where over 150 houses were set on fire following a court marriage dispute, highlighting a pattern of escalating tensions linked to such cases.