Mirzapur actor reveals exciting update on season 4

Following the cliffhanger ending of Mirzapur season 3, work has reportedly begun on the season 4 of the popular series.

Actor Sherrnavaz Sam Jijina, who portrayed the role of Shabnam in Mirzapur 3, said that season 4 is in progress as makers are working on the script for the upcoming season, an Indian media outlet reported.

Hinting at an early release, she said that the Mirzapur season 4 will happen sooner than later. “I am sure they’ll again come up with something that has a lot of shock value.”

“It’s impressive how they consistently achieve that season after season. The series’ standout feature is its ability to shock. I hope viewers continue to watch and support it,” she added.

Fans began asking for the next season as the show ended on a cliffhanger note, leaving audience to speculate about the development unwrapping ahead.

Read more: Ali Fazal reveals Peaky Blinders’ role in making Mirzapur 3

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the ensemble cast of Mirzapur 3 incudes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjum Sharma among others.

The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video as Fazal is reprising his role as Guddu Bhaiya while Pankaj Tripathi has returned for his role of Kaleen Bhaiya.

The original Mirzapur was released in November 2018 and soon grabbed the attention of audience. Later, season 2 of the show was released in October 2020.

The series tells the story of a criminal family who is involved in major crimes such as drugs in the lawless city of Mirzapur. However, they have to deal with rival gangs that want to take them down the same way as them.