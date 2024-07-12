‘Mirzapur’ smashes all previous records with season 3

“Mirzapur” season 3 broke previous records set by earlier two seasons after it became Prime Video India’s most-watched show in India during its launch weekend.

The crime drama has also enjoyed global popularity as it trended in the platform’s Top 10 list across more than 85 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to Prime Video, Mirzapur 3 has been watched in 98% of India’s post codes during its opening weekend since its streaming began from July 5.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the show is currently streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries worldwide.

Meanwhile, the makers of the popular show are working on the development of the fourth season. While details about the upcoming season are kept in secret, India media outlets reported that the show’s makers are working on the next season.

The development was also confirmed by actor Sherrnavaz Sam Jijina, who portrayed the role of Shabnam in Mirzapur 3.

Hinting at an early release, she said that the Mirzapur season 4 will happen sooner than later. “I am sure they’ll again come up with something that has a lot of shock value.”

The third season of ‘Mirzapur’ has broken all previous records, including those set by Season 2. This success highlights the strong connection that audiences have with the show’s characters, said Nikhil Madhok, head of India originals at Prime Video.

The ensemble cast of Mirzapur season 3 features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Anjumm Shharma, and Isha Talwar among others.

The original Mirzapur was released in November 2018 and soon grabbed the attention of audience. Later, season 2 of the show was released in October 2020.

The crime drama tells the story of a criminal family who is involved in major crimes such as drugs in the lawless city of Mirzapur. However, they have to deal with rival gangs that want to take them down the same way as them.