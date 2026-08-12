Mirzapur The Movie fans have gone overboard with their excitement during an event in Mumbai.

In the recent event in Mumbai, fans went crazy for the much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur The Movie. The film brought popular OTT series’ characters and storyline to the big screen, with Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and other cast members returning for the film.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie had featured actors including Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and Rasika Dugal. The trailer had shown the familiar world of power struggles, intense conflicts and dramatic moments that had been linked with the franchise.

After the trailer release, several social media users had shared their reactions online. One user had described the film as a “big-screen mayhem” and wrote that the trailer had maintained the intensity and style associated with Mirzapur. The trailer had continued to receive attention due to its connection with the original series.

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Another social media user had praised the trailer but had raised concerns about possible censor cuts. The user wrote, “Trailer toh badhia hai per kon dekhega issko jaab iss mein 500+ Censor board cuts hoga.”

A different reaction had highlighted the scale of the upcoming film. The user had written, “The intensity, rawness, scale and that Mirzapur vibe are all intact. The trailer looks packed with drama, revenge, powerful characters and whistle-worthy moments.”

Mirzapur The Movie had been scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4. The makers had not announced any changes to the release date after the trailer launch.