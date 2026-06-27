Misbah: Domestic violence victim's body exhumed

KARACHI: Police on Saturday exhumed the body of an 18-year-old girl, Misbah, in Karachi and conducted a post-mortem examination after her family accused her husband of killing her in a domestic violence case, officials said.

The exhumation was carried out in Surjani Town under a court order in the presence of a judicial magistrate, police, and a medical board led by Karachi Police Chief Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed. The process lasted approximately three hours.

Dr. Summaiya Syed said that Misbah’s body was brought to the hospital on June 9. Initially, the relatives refused to allow the post-mortem.

However, according to officials, later the family alleged that Misbah died as a result of severe domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. They had initially declined a post-mortem at the time of death, but later raised suspicions, prompting legal proceedings and a court-ordered exhumation.

Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed said samples were collected during the post-mortem, which have been sent for forensic analysis. She added that the exact cause of death will be determined after the laboratory reports are received. She also noted that some initial findings had indicated possible signs of violence, but further details could not be disclosed at this stage.

Authorities said the investigation will proceed in light of the medical and forensic reports.

Misbah had reportedly returned home in an injured condition two days before her death and later died on June 9, according to family sources, who alleged that she was subjected to prolonged abuse.

Further investigation is underway.

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