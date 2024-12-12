Mishi Khan demands apology from Nasir Adeeb over Reema comment

Pakistan actress Mishi Khan slammed writer Nasir Adeeb over his comment about fellow actress Reema Khan’s background.

In an Instagram video, the Pakistan actress lambasted the writer for discussing Reema Khan’s past and background.

Her comments came after Nasir Adeeb revealed in a podcast that he along with a filmmaker visited Lahore’s Heeramandi to find new faces for one of their project.

“Younis Malik told me we needed to select two girls. When I asked where we should go he mentioned the Red Light Area so I agreed. We received a warm welcome there. The girl’s mother served us tea and praised her daughter extensively. After a while the girl came out. Both Younis Malik and I observed her but neither of us were impressed. Her mother continued to boast about her talents but we decided against casting her,” he said in the podcast.

According to Adeeb, the girl they rejected was Reema Khan who went on to become a superstar.

His revelations about the Pakistani actress, however, drew the ire of Mishi Khan who blasted him for revealing the background of the fellow actress.

“In our society, people love to discuss the past of other people especially actors. I don’t understand the concept of these podcasts where people don’t know what to say and what to hide, they don’t know when to stop,” she said.

“I didn’t expect someone like Nasir Adeeb to use such words or information for Reema Khan. She is my very good friend and whenever I meet her, she greets me with love. He should apologize for his remarks, regardless of whether they are true or not. It’s absolutely nonsensical to bring up such things,” Mishi Khan added.

The Pakistani actress went on to point out the potential impact of the statement on Reema Khan’s family and the people working with her.

“She has a family and other people who are associated with her, and people who share such information should be ashamed of themselves,” Mishi Khan said.