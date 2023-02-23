‘Stupid Woman’: Mishi Khan slams ‘gutter mouthed’ Kangana Ranaut

Actor-host Mishi Khan has an appropriate response to Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut for her anti-Pakistan tweet.

Khan addressed the ‘Queen’ actor and her recent tweet against the country in her latest video message via social media.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut, in her post on the micro-blogging site, commended Indian poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar for his anti-Pakistan remarks during his visit to Pakistan, for the recently-held 7th international Faiz festival.

The statements by Akhtar hurt the patriotic sentiments of the countrymen and sparked online backlash towards the veteran for the inappropriate and unnecessary hateful comments.

However, the Bollywood celeb appreciated Akhtar in her tweet.

Now the ‘Janaan’ actor has hit back at Ranaut for her tweets. Mishi Khan used the terms like ‘upstart’ and ‘mental’ to address the actor and reminded her that it was the supreme hospitality of Pakistan and its people who hosted Javed Akhtar with open arms and utmost respect and yet he spewed hate.

Moreover, in the following video message, Khan addressed Akhtar and condemned him for his words, owing to the fact that he was in the country to attend a literary festival.

It is pertinent to mention here that several other celebrities including Faysal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Noor Bukhari, Saboor Aly and others had also condemned Akhtar for the remarks against the country.

